52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Packaging And Design

Finland's Stora Enso Reports Growth In Q4 Profit

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Finland's Stora Enso Reports Growth In Q4 Profit

Finnish forestry group Stora Enso said its fourth quarter operating profit more than doubled from a year earlier, as expected by analysts, driven by price increases and cost saving actions.

Its adjusted operating profit, or earnings before interest and taxes, rose to €121 million ($124.7 million) in the final quarter of the year from €51 million in the same period in 2023. That was just below analysts' forecast of €122.4 million in a Vara Research poll.

Stora Enso's shares were down 4.2% by 08:36 GMT, which analysts at J.P.Morgan and Inderes said was due to the lack of a detailed guidance for 2025. Shares of Finnish peer UPM also slid 2% in early trading.

'As a change to prior practices, Stora Enso will continue to provide comments on its outlook but not a specific annual EBIT guidance,' the company said in the earnings statement.

Finland is a major producer and exporter of pulp, paper and other products that are based on logging in the country's vast forests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assets Divestiture

Last October, Stora Enso put some of its Swedish forest assets up for sale to reduce debt.

It said that the sale process was ongoing, with an aim to sell about 12% of its total forest assets in Sweden of 1.4 million hectares. The fair value of those assets is €6.3 billion, it said.

"We are at the stage of the process where we are talking to several potential buyer candidates," CEO Hans Sohlstrom told Reuters, but said he could not comment on the price or the potential buyers at this stage.

In October of last year, Stora Enso missed market expectations for third-quarter operating profit and said it expected the gradual market recovery seen so far this year to slow down in the fourth quarter.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Packaging And Design

PLMA Announces Winners Of International Salute To Excellence Packaging Awards 2025
PLMA Announces Winners Of International Salute To Excellence Packaging Awards 2025
2
Packaging And Design

DS Smith, International Paper Officially Combine Forces
DS Smith, International Paper Officially Combine Forces
3
Packaging And Design

Brazil's Moreira Salles Family Takes Time On Bid For French Bottler Verallia
Brazil's Moreira Salles Family Takes Time On Bid For French Bottler Verallia
4
Packaging And Design

ACE, EXTR:ACT Join Forces To Establish Food and Beverage Carton Alliance
ACE, EXTR:ACT Join Forces To Establish Food and Beverage Carton Alliance
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com