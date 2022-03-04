FrieslandCampina Invests In Third PET Line In Belgium

Dutch dairy cooperative FrieslandCampina is investing in a new PET line in its production facility in Aalter.

It is the company's third PET line in Belgium and part of its 'Nourishing a better planet' sustainability programme, presented at the end of 2020.

The business said it is 'homing in on increased demand for sustainably packaged dairy products' through this investment.

It will mark the next step in FrieslandCampina’s sustainability strategy and will present opportunities for commercial growth, the company noted.

The second PET line was announced last year and made the group the first dairy producer in Belgium to introduce 100% recyclable (rPET) bottles.

The dairy co-operative credited the move for its first 'Packaging & Label' award in the innovative packaging and packaging materials category.

Jeroen Van de Broek, managing director, FrieslandCampina Belgium and France, said, "The new line in Aalter fits in with our long-term sustainable policy throughout the chain from grass to glass: on the farm, in our production facilities and for our packaging. Moreover, the investment also dovetails with our stated ambition to ensure that 100% of our packaging is recyclable or reusable by 2025."

Transition To PET

The investment will enable FrieslandCampina's milk and cream producers to switch from HDPE bottles to PET bottles made of recycled material.

The dairy cooperative will roll out a more environmentally friendly lid or tethered cap that will remain attached to the bottle to prevent litter.

The current investment confirms the strategic importance of the Aalter site as FrieslandCampina's European hub for long-life dairy-based beverages.

Local brands, such as Campina, Joyvalle, Fristi, and Cécémel are produced in the facility, as are Chocomel – for the Netherlands and other markets – and the dairy brand Yazoo, destined for the UK.

As a result of this investment, dairy brand Debic will also be added to the portfolio for Europe and Asia in future.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Packaging news. Article by Conor Farrelly.