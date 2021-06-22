ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Fruttagel Introduces New Eco-Friendly Packaging

Published on Jun 22 2021 7:55 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: Italy / Environment / Almaverde Bio / World News / Fruttagel

Fruttagel Introduces New Eco-Friendly Packaging

Italian organic fruit nectar producer Fruttagel has adopted the new Tetra Brik Aseptic Base Crystal packaging for its products.

It will be used for the organic fruit nectars under the 'Almaverde Bio' brand, the 'Il Giardino dei Sapori' conventional brand, and for the single-serving SKUs of nectars in apricot, peach and pear flavours, fruit-based drinks, tea and tomato puree.

The new, fully-recyclable packaging is made with 86% raw material of vegetable origin, FSC certified paper, and polymers obtained from Bonsucro certified sugar cane.

The Carbon Trust certified packaging will result in a 12% reduction in plastic use and 14% drop in CO2 emissions compared to standard packaging, the company noted.

Vegetable Drink

Elsewhere, Fruttagel has introduced a new Almaverde Bio branded vegetable drink that is nutritionally balanced.

So di Buono has no added sugar and is lactose- and soy-free. It contains protein and is low in saturated fats. It comes from a mix of oats and almonds of Italian origin and cashews, in a delicate and natural taste.

It is packaged in Tetra Brik Prisma with cap, in the 750 ml format, an environmentally friendly pack, mainly made of FSC certified paper and materials from controlled sources.

Annual Performance

In 2020, Fruttagel reported a turnover of €128.9 million, down on the €133.1 million one year earlier, with exports accounting for 6.9% of total turnover and organic generating 25% of turnover.

The organic sector performed well, with sales of €31.2 million, despite reduced sales in the foodservice sector.

Vegetable beverages saw 17% sales growth to €9.7 million, while tomato derivatives increased saw a 2% growth to €18 million. Both frozen vegetables (€60.6 million, -3.6%) and juices, fruit drinks and tea (€38.1 million) registered a slight decrease in sales.

Fruttagel is a member of the Almaverde Bio Italia Consortium and licensee of the brand for fruit nectar and vegetable beverages, tomato derivatives and frozen vegetables.

In February of this year, the Italian company teamed up with Carrefour Italia to launch a new tomato purée SKU, the composition and price of which was determined by a consumer survey.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Branislav Pekic. For more Packaging and Design news click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

COVID-19 Reverses Fortunes Of Italian Beer Industry, Says Assobirra

COVID-19 Reverses Fortunes Of Italian Beer Industry, Says Assobirra
Granarolo Rolls Out Sustainable Packaging For Dairy Products

Granarolo Rolls Out Sustainable Packaging For Dairy Products
Conad Cooperatives Report Above-Market Sales Growth In 2020

Conad Cooperatives Report Above-Market Sales Growth In 2020
Pastorfrigor's Genova OV Doors Recognised As 'Most Energy-Efficient' In Europe

Pastorfrigor's Genova OV Doors Recognised As 'Most Energy-Efficient' In Europe
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Packaging And Design

Continente Encourages Shoppers To 'Bring Their Own Containers' Mon, 21 Jun 2021

Continente Encourages Shoppers To 'Bring Their Own Containers'
Granarolo Rolls Out Sustainable Packaging For Dairy Products Fri, 18 Jun 2021

Granarolo Rolls Out Sustainable Packaging For Dairy Products
Elopak Lists On The Oslo Stock Exchange Thu, 17 Jun 2021

Elopak Lists On The Oslo Stock Exchange
Unilever Expands Refillable Packaging Trials Across UK Wed, 16 Jun 2021

Unilever Expands Refillable Packaging Trials Across UK
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN