Fruttagel Introduces New Eco-Friendly Packaging

Published on Jun 22 2021

Italian organic fruit nectar producer Fruttagel has adopted the new Tetra Brik Aseptic Base Crystal packaging for its products.

It will be used for the organic fruit nectars under the 'Almaverde Bio' brand, the 'Il Giardino dei Sapori' conventional brand, and for the single-serving SKUs of nectars in apricot, peach and pear flavours, fruit-based drinks, tea and tomato puree.

The new, fully-recyclable packaging is made with 86% raw material of vegetable origin, FSC certified paper, and polymers obtained from Bonsucro certified sugar cane.

The Carbon Trust certified packaging will result in a 12% reduction in plastic use and 14% drop in CO2 emissions compared to standard packaging, the company noted.

Vegetable Drink

Elsewhere, Fruttagel has introduced a new Almaverde Bio branded vegetable drink that is nutritionally balanced.

So di Buono has no added sugar and is lactose- and soy-free. It contains protein and is low in saturated fats. It comes from a mix of oats and almonds of Italian origin and cashews, in a delicate and natural taste.

It is packaged in Tetra Brik Prisma with cap, in the 750 ml format, an environmentally friendly pack, mainly made of FSC certified paper and materials from controlled sources.

Annual Performance

In 2020, Fruttagel reported a turnover of €128.9 million, down on the €133.1 million one year earlier, with exports accounting for 6.9% of total turnover and organic generating 25% of turnover.

The organic sector performed well, with sales of €31.2 million, despite reduced sales in the foodservice sector.

Vegetable beverages saw 17% sales growth to €9.7 million, while tomato derivatives increased saw a 2% growth to €18 million. Both frozen vegetables (€60.6 million, -3.6%) and juices, fruit drinks and tea (€38.1 million) registered a slight decrease in sales.

Fruttagel is a member of the Almaverde Bio Italia Consortium and licensee of the brand for fruit nectar and vegetable beverages, tomato derivatives and frozen vegetables.

In February of this year, the Italian company teamed up with Carrefour Italia to launch a new tomato purée SKU, the composition and price of which was determined by a consumer survey.

