Glass Not Included in UK Deposit Return Scheme Plan

The Labour environment minister Mary Creagh, has sparked a backlash from environmental groups after confirming glass will not be included in the Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) across parts of the UK.

In a parliamentary written answer to Liberal Democrat MP Sarah Dyke yesterday, the minister said the planned DRS scheme in England and Northern Ireland would only include PET plastic, steel, and aluminium drink containers.

"Glass will not be in scope of the scheme," she stated.

Overwhelming Public Support

This decision is in keeping with the previous Conservative government's position of excluding glass from England and Northern Ireland's DRS.

However, new data from Nature 2030 and Keep Wales Tidy, has revealed overwhelming public support (74%) for introducing a comprehensive DRS that includes plastic, glass and aluminium cans.

The environmental campaigners along with some MPs, said the exclusion risks weakening the UK’s environmental protections, and are out of step with proposals from the Welsh and Scottish governments who support the inclusion of glass.

Change Tack

Dominic Dyer, Chair of Nature 2030, said, "There is strong public demand for Labour to U-turn on this absurd Conservative position of excluding glass from England and Northern Ireland’s deposit return scheme.

“And there is still time for the government to change tack as part of the ‘rapid review’ they are undertaking of the previous administration’s whole environmental improvement plan.

“There is not much point in that review if ministers stick to ‘business as usual’ which for too long has lacked ambition and given in to special interests rather than putting the planet first.”

The scheme, which was initially earmarked for a 2027 rollout, is expected to be brought forward, although no new date has been decided.

DRS In Europe

Scotland and Wales will also be included in the DRS scheme, although some retail groups have voiced their concerns in recent years.

The schemes already operate in several European countries, including Ireland, since February of this year.

There are 56 deposit return schemes around the world and 49 include glass, while those without have a separate returnable system for glass in place.

Welsh Blueprint

Owen Derbyshire, chief executive of Keep Wales Tidy, said, "Creating an ambitious and glass-inclusive deposit return scheme is vital for protecting both people and the planet.

“The Welsh government's proposals, which include glass, offer a ready-to-go blueprint for the rest of the UK, enabling us to meet the clear calls from the public to ensure we have maximum possible protections for the environment.

“Ministers should carefully consider how they will ensure adequate levels of protection are achieved in the absence of a wide-ranging deposit return scheme like we see across much of Europe.”