Grupo Bimbo Achieves 93% Recyclable Packaging, Annual Report Reveals

Recyclable materials constitute 93% of the packaging used by bakery giant Grupo Bimbo, according to the company's annual report 2023, Behind our actions.

The report documents the progress of the business and the objectives of its sustainability strategy for 2030 and 2050.

The company has set a goal to make 100% of its packaging recyclable, biodegradable, or compostable by 2025.

Grupo Bimbo also reported that 92% of its global electricity comes from renewable sources such as solar and wind energy.

Regenerative Agriculture

In 2023, the group harvested more than 170,000 hectares of corn and wheat in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and France, exceeding its harvest target for crops grown using regenerative farming practices.

The bakery group also trained more than 500 farmers during the year.

The company hopes to source 100% of its ingredients from land cultivated under its regenerative agriculture initiative by 2050.

Rafael Pamias, CEO of Grupo Bimbo, added, "During 2023, we made significant progress towards our 2030 and 2050 commitments.

For example, we achieved 95% positive nutrition in our daily bread, pastries and breakfast portfolio. Also, 27 of the 35 countries in which we are operating already use renewable electricity.”

Other Achievements

Grupo Bimbo reported that 98% of its daily consumption products are free of artificial colours and flavours.

It added that its whole grain portfolio has been enhanced following the acquisition of Natural Bakery in Canada.

The company implemented around 263 community projects in 28 countries as part of its Good Neighbour programme.

The programme seeks to improve the quality of life of those who live or work around Grupo Bimbo's work centres.

The company donated more than 2.8 million slices of bread to food banks around the world in 2023 with the help of 330,000 registered participants in its Bimbo Global Race 2023 in 24 cities spanning 17 countries.