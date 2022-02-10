‘International Year of Glass’ Launches With Celebrations In Geneva

The year 2022 has been designated the ‘International Year of Glass’, with hundreds of events taking place around the world to celebrate the unique characteristics of glass in all its forms.

Kicking off the celebrations, a two-day opening ceremony kicked off in Geneva today (10 February), at the UN Palace of Nations.

Bringing together glass communities from across the world, the programme features 30 renowned speakers, who will share the latest scientific and technical insights, and thoughts on how glass will be key to shaping the sustainable society of the future in line with the UN 2030 Agenda.

'Unique Opportunity To Celebrate Glass'

“We have a unique opportunity to celebrate glass," commented Vitaliano Torno, president of the European Container Glass Federation (FEVE) and O-I Glass’ President of Business Operations & O-I Europe. "Glass is endlessly recyclable, guarantees quality and safety no matter how many times it is recycled, and it’s virtually inert.

"It’s the healthy choice, it is beautiful, it builds brands, and it is loved by people of all generations. That’s what makes it the perfect choice for brands, retailers and consumers alike.”

The ceremony in Geneva is the culmination of five years of effort by the International Year of Glass Council to acknowledge the mark glass has made – and continues to make – on civilisation.

Used in everything from packaging food and drink in containers, to vaccine distribution, glass is a leading example of sustainable packaging – and its footprint also extends to construction, medicine and dentistry, communication technology, and beyond.

FEVE Report

To this end, a recent report on consumer trends, published by FEVE, researched over 150 expert reports to understand what drives consumer behaviour, and how brands and retailers can leverage these trends in the years to come. The results confirm that glass directly addresses consumers’ priorities: more than ever, people care about environmental sustainability and circularity, hand in hand with prioritising their own health and wellness. This extends to the products they purchase and the packaging these products come in.

When it comes to packaging that delivers both on environmental credentials and helps brands tell their story authentically to today’s consumers, glass is at the front of the pack.

For more information on how you can participate in the International Year of Glass celebrations, visit iyog2022.org.

