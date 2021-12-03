Kaufland Cuts Plastic Use by 20% In Germany

Kaufland has reduced plastic use in Germany by 20% in the first three years since Schwarz Group implemented the REset Plastic strategy in 2018.

The retailer achieved this result by optimising and reducing packaging wherever possible.

Lavinia Ahmad, head of sustainability at Kaufland, commented, “This is the first major milestone that we owe primarily to our really committed colleagues in the departments. You have worked vigorously and successfully on the reduction targets in various positions in the company.”

The retailer now offers more sustainably designed products, that are recyclable. It has also steadily increased the proportion of recycled materials in all own-brand packaging.

Besides, the company is actively committed to the recycling of the materials brought into the cycle.

Other Measures

Kaufland currently offers around 60% of all fruit and vegetable items unpacked.

The retailer has discontinued the sales of disposable carrier bags and offers reusable carrier bags.

Its coffee and yoghurt cups do not feature plastic lids, and all PET bottles used in Kaufland's own-brand products in Germany, manufactured by Schwarz Produktion, are made from 100% recycled plastic (rPET).

The retailer has also added the “Conscious Packed” logo, highlighting product packaging that has been optimised across its private label range.

It also conducts environmental campaign days at schools to raise awareness about waste segregation.

In September, Lidl and Kaufland rolled out private-label household goods made from 100% recycled plastic in association with PreZero – the environmental division of the retailers' parent company, Schwarz Group.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Packaging news, click here. Click to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.