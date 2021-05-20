Kaufland Introduces Refill Stations For Love Nature Products

Published on May 20 2021 11:59 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: Germany / Sustainability / Henkel / Kaufland / Environment / Refill Station / Love Nature

German retailer Kaufland has introduced refill stations for detergents and dishwashing products for the Love Nature brand in association with Henkel.

Initially, the retailer will introduce refill stations in Kaufland outlets in Berlin-Heinersdorf, Dallgow-Döberitz, Dresden-Striesen-West and Neckarsulm.

The retailer will offer refills for two detergents and two dishwashing detergents.

The products are plant-based, vegan and have been extensively tested for environmental and skin compatibility.

During the first purchase, customers will take an empty bottle from the station, fill it, weigh it and then pay at the checkout.

These bottles are made from 100% recycled plastic and are fully recyclable.

For subsequent purchases, customers can clean and refill these bottles and only pay for the product's weight.

'The Next Step'

"With the Love Nature stations, we are taking the next step in making our range more sustainable and promoting environmentally friendly solutions," said Robert Pudelko, head of sustainability purchasing at Kaufland.

As early as 2013, Kaufland began to eliminate microplastics and non-biodegradable, synthetic polymers in its own-brand products.

The company has implemented a number of solutions to reduce the use of plastic.

These include plastic-reduced packaging, the discontinuation of one-way carrier bags, the use of recyclates in PET bottles, and the introduction of freshness bags for fruit and vegetables and the reusable lid for dairy products.

Kaufland is part of REset Plastic, the plastics strategy of the Schwarz Group.

Pudelko added, "By 2025, we also want to convert all own-brand packaging to maximum recyclability. At the same time, we are constantly checking our entire range, where we can save plastic or provide sensible alternatives."