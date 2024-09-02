Kyiv Joins The International Refill Campaign To Reduce Plastic Use

Kyiv City Council has announced that Kyiv has joined the international Refill programme, which is aimed at reducing the amount of single-use plastic used by city residents.

In the capital, the project is implemented by the Department of Environmental Protection and Adaptation to Climate Change of the KMDA together with the public organisation 'LUN City'.

'Important Step'

"The Refill application allows you to find the nearest establishment where you can fill up water in an ecological bottle, coffee in your own thermal mug or food in a lunch box for free," said Volodymyr Prokopiv, deputy chair of the KMDA for the exercise of self-governing powers.

"The application will also display city pumps or fountains where you can get drinking water. Thus, today Kyiv joins the campaign, which counts more than 335 thousand Refill points all over the world. This is an important step for our city in the fight against plastic pollution."

Local Businesses

According to Oleksandr Vozny, director of the Department of Environmental Protection and Adaptation to Climate Change, Kyiv is counting on the active involvement of local businesses and citizens in the project.

"Since launching in 2015, the Refill movement has already helped save more than 60 million plastic water bottles," said Vozniy.

"We urge local businesses to actively join this campaign by registering for free in the application or via the link, and Kyiv residents to use the Refill application and refuse excess plastic."

Test Mode

Vozniy added that the Refill application in Kyiv is currently in test mode with participating institutions and locations with pump stations and fountains to be added gradually.

For now, only the English version of the application is available to users, but the release of the Ukrainian version of the application is planned soon.