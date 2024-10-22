52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Packaging And Design

Lidl España Introduces Seafood Packaging Made With 80% Recycled Plastic

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Lidl España Introduces Seafood Packaging Made With 80% Recycled Plastic

Lidl España has introduced fish trays made from 80% recycled plastic, as it seeks to utilise 100% recyclable packaging by next year.

The discounter said that it is 'making progress in its commitment to sustainability and the circular economy' with the rollout of the new trays, adding that the use of recycled packaging for both fresh fish and fresh meat will avoid the creation of 2,116 tonnes of virgin plastic annually.

Elsewhere, the retailer has reduced the use of plastic in its sales support functions by 30% and is committed to continuing to advance in this direction.

'Seeking Sustainable Alternatives'

“At Lidl we are committed to optimising our packaging, constantly seeking sustainable alternatives that preserve the quality and safety of our products," commented Michaela Reischl, Lidl’s CSR director.

The move forms part of Lidl's global REset Plastic strategy, which was introduced in 2017, and seeks to reduce the use of plastic in its private-label products by 30%, use at least 25% recycled materials across its full range, and ensure that all plastic it uses is easily recyclable from 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of this strategy, Lidl has already eliminated single-use plastic bags and other single-use items, introduced 100% rPET water bottles, and switched to cellulose packaging for organic fruits, vegetables, and eggs, resulting in substantial reductions in virgin plastic use.

Focus On Fish

Additionally, Lidl continues to promote sustainable, healthy fish consumption through a wide range of high-quality, easy-to-prepare seafood products, launching a collaboration in Spain with chef Karlos Arguiñano to highlight the importance of fresh, healthy food.

Lidl has also reaffirmed its leadership in sustainable fishing, offering 59 certified fish and seafood products and winning the MSC 'Seas Forever' award for its contributions to sustainable fishing practices and marine ecosystem preservation.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Packaging And Design

Food Packaging Should Have Labels On Front About Health Impact, Says WHO
Food Packaging Should Have Labels On Front About Health Impact, Says WHO
2
Packaging And Design

Amcor Sustainability Report Shows ‘Safest Year’ Yet
Amcor Sustainability Report Shows &lsquo;Safest Year&rsquo; Yet
3
Packaging And Design

Carrefour Romania Partners With Bringo For Packaging Collection Service
Carrefour Romania Partners With Bringo For Packaging Collection Service
4
Packaging And Design

RHODIUS: A Leader In Tailored Solutions For Private-Label Beverages
RHODIUS: A Leader In Tailored Solutions For Private-Label Beverages
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com