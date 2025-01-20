Lidl GB To Remove Design Elements Targeted At Kids From Own-Brand Products

Lidl GB has pledged to phase out all packaging designs deemed attractive to children from its 'least healthy' own-brand products by mid-2025.

The design elements include 3D or animated shapes, brightly coloured patterns, or playful product names that do not reflect the items themselves, the discounter noted.

The move will see Lidl’s gummy bear SKUs transition to a more product-focused design that emphasises its fruit flavours. Currently, it features bright, cartoon-adorned packaging.

Richard Bourns, chief commercial officer at Lidl GB, commented, “We know that households want to achieve healthier lifestyles and so we’re fully committed to helping families adopt better habits while still having access to high-quality, affordable, and enjoyable products.

“As a father of young children myself, I know how influential packaging designs can be on their preferences, and therefore understand the importance of taking a proactive position to better support parents up and down the country.”

Packaging Changes

Lidl UK's latest initiative builds on builds on its 2020 packaging changes, which saw the supermarket removing cartoon characters from its breakfast cereals to help parents resist pester power.

In spring 2024, this policy was expanded to include cartoon characters from all ‘less healthy’ products aimed at children.

In 2014, the discounter removed sweets and chocolates from checkouts across the country.

Rebecca Tobi, senior business and investor engagement manager at the Food Foundation, welcomed Lidl's latest initiative and stated, “Despite the critical importance of good nutrition for children, commercial foods high in sugar and salt are often heavily marketed towards children, making it impossibly hard for families to navigate their way through the supermarket aisles without falling victim to pester power.”

UK Legislation

New UK legislation to restrict the advertising of less healthy to children is set to take effect from 1 October 2025.

The Advertising (Less Healthy Food Definitions and Exemptions) Regulations 2024 includes a 9pm watershed for less healthy food or drink advertising on TV.

It includes all on-demand programme services (ODPS) and internet protocol television (IPTV) services under the jurisdiction of the UK, and is regulated by Ofcom.

The regulation will also see a total restriction on paid-for advertising of less healthy food or drink online, including non-Ofcom regulated ODPS and IPTV

Bourns added, “Introducing these changes ahead of the upcoming legislation on advertising, signals our readiness to meet and exceed these standards. Lidl has long been making changes for the better, so it’s great that we’re continuing our legacy of leading the way in supporting healthier lifestyles by removing unhelpful packaging and enhancing designs for products that contribute to better diets, like our Funsize fruit and veg range.”