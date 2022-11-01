Lidl GB's Fresh Meat Products Incorporate Marine Plastic Packaging

Discounter Lidl GB has extended the use of ‘Prevented Ocean Plastic’ (POP) packaging to fresh meat products with its 400g and XXL 667g Deluxe sausages featuring trays containing a minimum of 30% of the material.

In 2020, the discounter first introduced POP into the packaging of some of its fish SKUs. Over the years, most of its own brand fresh fish ranges and some breaded poultry SKUs switched to the new packaging material.

Amali Bunter, Lidl GB’s head of responsible sourcing and ethical trade, said, "As the first UK supermarket to launch packaging using Prevented Ocean Plastic, we are so proud to have now prevented the equivalent of over 15 million plastic water bottles from entering the ocean.

"Of course, our commitment to tackling the detrimental impact of plastic waste doesn’t end there and we’ll continue to work with our suppliers to build on our efforts."

Marine Pollution

Lidl's latest move will prevent an additional 1.7 million water bottles, or around 40 tonnes of plastic, from entering the ocean annually.

POP packaging, supplied and developed in conjunction with Bantam Materials, is made from discarded water bottles found in Southeast Asia within 30 miles of a coastline, or major waterway that feeds into the ocean, the retailer noted.

The collected waste is then sorted and processed before being used as a packaging material.

POP packaging is processed in a traceable manner and is distinguished by a blue and white logo.

Article by Dayeeta Das.