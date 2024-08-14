Marks & Spencer Introduces Paper Packaging For Garlic Baguettes

UK retailer Marks & Spencer has introduced paper packaging on garlic baguettes as it seeks to reduce the use of plastic.

The initiative will help the retailer in removing 5.5 million units of plastic packaging, the company noted.

It will contribute towards its goal of removing one billion units of plastic from its operations by 2027 - a part of its Plan A roadmap to net zero by 2040.

All Marks & Spencer single and twin garlic baguette SKUs are now available in FSC-certified paper packaging which can be recycled as paper at-home.

The single garlic baguette is the most popular garlic bread at M&S, selling 4.3 million units each year, the retailer noted.

Lucinda Langton, head of sustainability at M&S Food, said, “We know our customers rank packaging as a top priority and M&S is committed to reducing plastic packaging as a key part of our Plan A roadmap to net zero.

“It's a good step forward to remove 5.5 million units from our supply chain and we continue to work with our suppliers to find innovative new materials, processes, and equipment so we can make change at scale. These changes mean our customers can trust that the M&S quality products they love are made, sourced, and packaged with care.”

Plastic Packaging

Marks & Spencer customers care strongly about reducing plastic packaging and the retailer has implemented various measures to this effect.

Earlier this year, the retailer introduced a fully recyclable paper fibre coffee cup and lid.

Other initiatives include switching from a plastic bag to a paper band on bunches of bananas and replacing plastic with cardboard for fresh produce, such as British Collection vine tomatoes, mushrooms and tropical fruit.

At the end of 2023, Marks & Spencer announced that it met its target to remove 75 million units of plastic in 2023/24 four months ahead of schedule.