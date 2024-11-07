Mondelēz Teams Up With Amcor To Make Cadbury Packaging More Eco-Friendly

Mondelēz International has partnered with Amcor to roll out packaging made of 80% certified recycled plastic for Cadbury sharing bars manufactured in Bournville and Coolock and sold in the UK and Ireland.

From 2025, the project aims to introduce the packaging to approximately 300 million sharing bars across the UK and Ireland Cadbury core tablet portfolio.

The initiative will see the highest percentage of recycled flexible plastic used within the Cadbury brand globally, Amcor noted.

Louise Stigant, SVP and UK&I managing director of Mondelēz International, stated, “This is the latest move in our journey to increase our use of post-consumer recycled plastic across our Cadbury tablets portfolio in the UK&I. We remain focused on our long-term aim to offer more sustainable packaging, in particular flexible plastic packaging using advanced recycling technologies.

“For us, this is based around a three-part approach aimed at reducing our packaging, evolving, and designing our packaging to be recyclable and improving systems by supporting the development of UK infrastructure and capabilities to collect, sort and recycle it back into food contact packaging.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Recycled Plastic

Eighty percent of the plastic used in new the packaging can be attributed to recycled plastic through mass balance and ISCC (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification) PLUS certification.

The new Cadbury packs will feature a QR code, which leads consumers to a platform sharing the sustainable packaging journey of the Cadbury brand and an explanation about mass balance.

The platform also has the Recycle Now® locator from WRAP, enabling consumers to check local collection and recycling points for a wide range of packaging materials.

Helen Bird, head of material system transformation at WRAP commented, "WRAP is delighted to hear that UK Plastics Pact member Mondelēz is rolling out the use of certified recycled plastic in its Cadbury sharing bars. This is the future and must be scaled far and wide across other companies and products ranges."

“Mondelēz International’s implementation of the AmFiniti solution is a major step towards further advancing recycled plastic packaging across the global confectionery market,” added Kyra Chavalés, global key account manager at Amcor.