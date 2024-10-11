52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Packaging And Design

Mondi Expands Corrugated Footprint In Western Europe With New Acquisition

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Mondi Expands Corrugated Footprint In Western Europe With New Acquisition

Packaging firm Mondi has entered into an agreement to acquire packaging assets of Schumacher Packaging in Germany, Benelux and the UK.

The initiative will help Mondi expand its corrugated footprint in Western Europe and add complementary fibre-based products, for the e-commerce and FMCG segments.

The deal includes corrugated converting and solid board operations of Schumacher Packaging.

Commenting on the acquisition, Andrew King, CEO of Mondi Group, said, “Our focus is on investing to meet the growing market demand for sustainable packaging while driving value for our stakeholders.

“This acquisition significantly increases our corrugated converting capacity, extends our reach across Western Europe, and offers strong downstream integration opportunities, while broadening our customer offering with a complementary fibre-based product range.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The transaction, subject to certain customary regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the first half of 2025.

The Deal

The transaction includes seven corrugated converting plants, two solid board mills and four solid board converting plants.

These operations will complement Mondi’s existing network of corrugated plants across Central and Eastern Europe, adding over one billion square metres of capacity when fully operational.

Among the acquired assets are two state-of-the-art mega-box plants in Ebersdorf and Greven in Germany.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both facilities are equipped to offer 'best-in-class' production speed and operational efficiency, as well as a 'highly skilled workforce with a culture aligned with Mondi’s', the company noted.

Co-CEOs of Schumacher Packaging, Bjoern Schumacher and Hendrik Schumacher, will be retained by Mondi as strategic advisor and chief operating officer of Solid Board, respectively.

Earlier this year, the British packaging company said it was implementing price hikes across its range of paper grades in the current fiscal year and there was an improvement in its order book.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Packaging And Design

Glass Not Included in UK Deposit Return Scheme Plan
Glass Not Included in UK Deposit Return Scheme Plan
2
Packaging And Design

Waitrose To Introduce Recycling System For Wine Corks
Waitrose To Introduce Recycling System For Wine Corks
3
Packaging And Design

Tosca Publishes 2024 Sustainability Report
Tosca Publishes 2024 Sustainability Report
4
Packaging And Design

Stora Enso To Sell Part Of Forest Assets In Sweden To Reduce Debt
Stora Enso To Sell Part Of Forest Assets In Sweden To Reduce Debt
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com