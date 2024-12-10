Mondi Extends Partnership With WWF South Africa For Three Years

Mondi has extended its partnership agreement with WWF South Africa for three years to 2027.

The partnership between Mondi and WWF South Africa focuses on wetland conservation and water stewardship in priority catchments.

It will continue to address the pressing need for water security in South Africa.

The move marks the fourth phase of the WWF-Mondi Partnership, which has been in place for over 30 years and is one of the 'longest-running corporate partnerships' of WWF South Africa, the company noted.

Candice Webb, head of environment at Mondi South Africa, stated, "It's been an incredible journey with WWF, and we have learnt so much.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Long-lasting and meaningful partnerships need to be backed by insightful leadership, strong scientific input, consistent corporate funding to develop a core team of experts, and most importantly – passion."

WWF-Mondi Partnership

Mondi South Africa will work within its operations to reduce its water footprint and support water security initiatives beyond its operational boundaries.

The partnership brings together multiple stakeholder groups, such as government representatives, local communities, NGOs and other private sector organisations in South Africa, the company noted.

The collaboration saw the development of a near real-time water flow monitoring tool to aid strategic decision-making in the uMhlathuze catchment area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Launched in 2022, the ‘Flow Tracker’ tool seeks to support a climate and drought-resilient landscape.

David Lindley of WWF South Africa stated, "Expanding the partnership’s focus to include elements of a circular economy and biodiversity stewardship, allows Mondi to tap into a broader suite of WWF’s expertise strengthening the sustainability of its operations.

"Working with Mondi provides WWF with a perfect opportunity to put into practice some innovative environmental projects with a corporate partner WWF trusts."