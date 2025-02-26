Mondi Group Extends Partnership With UN World Food Programme

Mondi Group, a global player in packaging and paper, has announced a three-year extension to its partnership with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

The collaboration, covering the period from 2024 to 2027, seeks to drive sustainable packaging solutions that support WFP’s humanitarian efforts in regions affected by conflict, disasters, and climate change, according to both parties.

Virginia Villar Arribas, deputy director of private sector partnerships at the WFP, stated, “At a time of shrinking humanitarian resources, Mondi is stepping up to help WFP fight hunger with valuable funding and sector-leading expertise.”

The partnership plans to leverage Mondi’s technical expertise, research and development infrastructure, and financial support to develop packaging materials that withstand challenging transport, storage, and handling conditions.

Focus On Sustainability

A key focus area for the partnership will involve identifying sustainable alternatives made of both virgin and recycled sustainable fibre, optimising material use and enhancing packaging quality.

Andrew King, group CEO of Mondi, added, “Leveraging WFP’s exceptional humanitarian reach and expertise, we are promoting long-term resilience in emergency food supply chains.”

These initiatives are designed to reduce packaging-related food losses and contribute to global efforts to curb food waste, especially considering that one-fifth of food produced for human consumption is lost or wasted — according to data from the WFP.

Therefore, with 733 million people facing hunger and up to 1.9 million on the brink of famine, this partnership could reinforce global efforts to promote a circular economy in emergency food supply chains.

In December 2024, Mondi extended its partnership agreement with WWF South Africa for three years to 2027.