Mondi Opens Performance Lab To Simulate Safer Packaging For Transport

Packaging firm Mondi has opened a new performance laboratory at its Mondi Bupak facility in České Budějovice, in Czechia, to assess measures to ensure the safety of packaging in transit.

The laboratory will enable full simulation of a range of typical impacts – such as compression, drop, vibration and clamp – that a packaged product could encounter in standard retail, global logistics or e-commerce supply chains.

The laboratory, which is certified by the International Safe Transit Association (ISTA), is an approved member of the Amazon Packaging Support and Supplier Network (APASS) and a 'partner of choice' for testing Amazon’s Tier 1-3 compliant packaging.

Reduce Costs And Reputational Damage

“Thorough and ISTA-standard testing eliminates the risk of product breakage and claims, and thus reduces costs and reputational damage for our customers," commented Tarik Aniba, sales and marketing Director at Mondi Corrugated Solutions.

"Performance tests also help us assess how existing packaging can be improved and processes sped up. Offering this service at our lab is another way we help our customers adapt to changing market requirements and remain agile, competitive and sustainable."

The laboratory was developed to meet demand by carriers, online retailers and marketplaces such as Amazon of FedEx, for packaging that is compliant with ISTA standards, Mondi said.

As a result, there is growing demand from a wide variety of FMCG, consumer durables and industrial companies for proof that their packaging meets these requirements.

Elsewhere, Mondi recently announced a €20 million investment to improve the sustainability of its pulp production. The group reported a 27% increase in EBITDA in its most recent quarter.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Packaging news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.