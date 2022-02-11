Morrisons Introduces Paper Packaging For Kitchen, Toilet Rolls

UK retailer Morrisons has launched paper packaging for its own-brand toilet and kitchen rolls in its effort to cut plastic use and increase the use of recyclable packaging.

The paper packaging used in the products is responsibly sourced, FSC certified and 100% recyclable to allow customers to put it into their kerbside collections.

The toilet paper and kitchen sheets are also made with 100% recycled paper, the retailer noted.

Leanne Jarrett, household buyer at Morrisons, said, “Millions of toilet paper and kitchen rolls are bought every day in the UK. So if we can remove plastic entirely from these products - and if all customers bought these alternatives - we could save nine tonnes of plastic from being used a year.

“We’ve priced our new eco products at only a fraction more than our standard ones so that customers can affordably make the switch.”

A two-pack jumbo kitchen roll is priced at £3, while a pack of nine toilet rolls costs £3.50.

High street prices of some alternative eco paper-wrapped products can be as high as £2.80 for a single kitchen roll and £9 for a pack of nine toilet rolls, Morrisons added.

Sustainable Production

The company is also making the production process of these products more sustainable by using 100% renewable energy at local sites in the UK to lower their carbon footprint.

Toilet and kitchen rolls are two of the most commonly bought household products in the UK, with 98% and 82% of customers, respectively, buying them every week.

The plastic film used to wrap these products is also difficult to recycle, the retailer said.

Morrisons has pledged to remove all plastic ‘bags for life’ from every store in the UK.

It offers over 75 lines of loose fruit and vegetables and encourages customers to bring their own containers for its butchers, seafood and deli counters.

