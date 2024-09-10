52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Packaging And Design

Only 25% Of Industry Professionals Confident Of Their Sustainable Packaging Strategy, Study Finds

By Dayeeta Das
Only one-fourth (25%) of packaging and retail industry professionals consider their strategy for sustainable packaging as ‘robust and achievable’, a new survey has revealed.

The poll, conducted by packaging sustainability consultancy Aura, includes webinars with more than 50 senior industry professionals from some of the world’s largest retail and CPG brands.

One in seven (14%) respondents believe their business is on track for 100% accuracy in the data they need to manage their packaging sustainability and ensure compliance with regulations, such as the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR).

More than a quarter (29%) admitted that they are still collecting that data manually, rather than using either a dedicated platform or an existing Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) platform, the survey found.

Other Findings

Presently, 50% of industry leaders are in the data-gathering part of the process, with the rest either still trying to understand global legislation or still establishing a packaging strategy.

Greg Lawson, managing director at Aura, stated, “It is not surprising so few brands consider their sustainable packaging strategy to be achievable – many are still far behind the curve when it comes to collecting the data they need.

“Legislation like EPR demands 100% data accuracy across all components, or brands and retailers will likely face higher fees. Another major source of concern is that so many are leaving it to be done manually, which is simply an impossible task. Businesses need reliable, agile processes in place to collect and manage that data and design their sustainable packaging right first time.”

The survey also revealed that just 11%, or one in nine, of businesses are confident about what to do both now and in the future, while the remaining 89% admitted they knew, at best, only part of the picture.

Lawson added, “The implementation of EPR in so many regions and territories, each with different rules and with more approaching, highlights the importance of understanding this landscape. It is extremely difficult and complex for organisations that sell their products in multiple territories to navigate.

“The first step must be developing accurate and robust data on every packaging component a business deploys. If you don’t know exactly where you’re starting from, you cannot possibly know what level of charges and fees you might be liable for – let alone the incentives and subsidies to improve.”

