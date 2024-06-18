Packaging Firm ALPLA Group Acquires Heinlein Plastik-Technik

ALPLA Group has announced the acquisition of Heinlein Plastik-Technik GmbH, a German manufacturer of closure systems, dosing systems and application aids for the pharma and medical industries.

Austria-based ALPLA, which specialises in the production and recycling of plastic packaging, said that the deal will see the expansion of its pharma division, ALPLApharma, and is a 'good fit' for the business.

"I am delighted that we have been able to gain Heinlein Plastik-Technik, which is a long-established, global business," commented ALPLA CEO Philipp Lehner.

'Extensive Know-How'

"With the extensive know-how that Heinlein has to offer, we can expand our product portfolio to include high-quality primary packaging solutions for the pharma industry. The beneficiaries of this will first and foremost be our mutual customers, who will now be able to source their tailored system solutions from a single place.’

Heinlein Plastik-Technik currently operates a workforce of around 175 at its site in Ansbach, Bavaria, which it has been expanding consistently since 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 22,000-square-metre facility features more than 60 injection moulding and assembly machines, with more than a billion plastic components produced annually in three-shift operations.

'Broad Expertise'

"We look forward to applying our broad expertise in the development and production of precision closure and dosing systems," Saskia Wellhöfer-Meyer, owner and CEO of Heinlein Plastik-Technik, said of the ALPLA Group deal. "I firmly believe that, as we continue to operate largely independently as a 'Member of ALPLApharma', we will henceforth be in an even better position to cater to the market demand for comprehensive, high-quality and competitively priced system solutions."

The contract was signed on 12 June, and the parties have agreed not to disclose the negotiated details of the transaction.