Packaging Firm ALPLA Sees Turnover Up 4% In Full-Year

Packaging firm ALPLA has reported sales of €4.9 billion in its 2024 financial year, a 4% increase on the previous year.

The company, which marks its 70th anniversary this year, said that it can 'look back on a successful financial year', which followed on from a moderate decline in sales the previous year.

ALPLA, which is focused on developing sustainable packaging solutions, grew its workforce to 24,350 personnel last year, who work at 200 locations across 46 countries.

'Lighter And More Sustainable'

‘Plastic packaging shapes the lives of billions of people," commented Philipp Lehner, chief executive. "As a technological market leader, we are making it increasingly lighter and more sustainable. We will continue to invest in this worldwide."

ALPLA reported 'strong growth' in South America, Africa and the Middle East, it noted, while demand in North and Central America also recovered last year. It plans to open a new production facility in Thailand this year.

European Performance

In Europe, the company said that it is 'experiencing an upward trend', however the market environment remains 'challenging'.

"Increasing EU regulation is creating a lot of work and weakening our international competitiveness," Lehner added. "This is compounded by high labour costs in some countries. We are countering this with increased efficiency, new products and our leading role in recycling."

ALPLA said that it is committing around €50 million a year to recycling, an investment that is paying off, as it is 'on track' to achieve its goal of using at least 25% recycled material in its packaging by this year.

ALPLA's recycling division produces PET and HDPE recycled materials (rPET and rHDPE) at 13 plants in nine countries.