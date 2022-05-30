Packer Steps Down As Chief Financial Officer At Refresco

Independent beverage contract manufacturer Refresco has announced that Adee Packer has stepped down as chief financial officer at the company.

The company has appointed Bill McFarland, CFO of Refresco North America, as CFO for the Group, which is effective from 1 July 2022. McFarland joined the company through the acquisition of Cott Beverages, where he was CFO since 2013.

As well as working in the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, McFarland worked in several finance roles at Molson Coors.

Working Side By Side

Commenting on the new appointment, Hans Roelofs, chief executive officer at Refresco said, “I am pleased to welcome Bill as our new group CFO and member of the executive board. Bill and I have been working together ever since he came on board in 2018, and I look forward to working side by side going forward.

"We welcome Bill’s financial expertise, knowledge of our business and deep understanding of the beverage industry. Together with his strong leadership skills, I am confident that Bill will continue to support delivering Refresco’s strategic objectives."

Refresco, which has been busy on the acquisition front recently, commenced operations in North America in 2016.

New CFO For North America

Elsewhere, Andre Voogt, M&A director at Refresco North America, will step into the role of CFO at Refresco North America, which will be effective from 1 July.

Voogt was previously responsible for the integration of Cott Beverages into Refresco.

Roelofs commented, "We have found an excellent successor for Bill. Andre knows our North American business as well as the local beverage market inside out, especially considering his current role as M&A Director North America and previous experience as VP Integration.

"Andre is a well-respected member of the North America leadership team and has a proven track record in financial management."

