Packaging And Design

PLMA Announces Speaker Line-Up For Its 2025 Private Label Packaging Conference

By Editorial
The Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) is pleased to announce the final programme for its 2025 Packaging Conference, bringing together leading experts and industry professionals.

The event, to be held in The Hague on 30 January, will feature a dynamic schedule of keynote speeches, expert panels, and interactive discussions focused on sustainability, regulatory compliance, brand identity and design, emerging packaging technologies, and more.

Key Highlights

Retailers such as Colruyt Group, HEMA and Axfood/Dagab will share their perspectives on brand identity and the growing role of e-commerce, and participate in a lively panel discussion moderated by Rabobank on the impact of new EU legislation (PPWR), exploring collaboration and communication across different players in the value chain.

Sustainability and the collaboration between retailers and suppliers will be explored by representatives from Mondi Group, Tetra Pak, PreZero and EuroCommerce. They will discuss embracing sustainable packaging while ensuring cost-efficiency, examine the challenges in packaging waste, including exploring strategic solutions, and outline new EU regulations and compliance.

The psychology of packaging design, packaging effectiveness and performance excellence, along with the future of smart and connected packaging, will be examined by leading design agency Tjarks & Tjarks, the innovative start-up concept agency Wow or Never, and Appetite Creative, a leader in connected packaging, which will highlight the potential of AI as a competitive advantage.

The winners of PLMA’s 2025 Salute to Excellence Packaging Awards will be announced during a festive ceremony, honouring the best of the best in private-label packaging design, convenience, sustainability, performance and innovation.

The conference will conclude with key takeaways, providing attendees with valuable insights to navigate the evolving private-label packaging landscape.

“PLMA’s Packaging Conference will delve into all the key elements of the packaging sector,” said Peggy Davies, president of PLMA.

“Industry leaders will present advanced strategies, offering a clear path for the future of packaging and concluding with valuable insights to navigate the evolving private-label packaging landscape,” Davies added.

For registration or more information, please get in touch via conferences@plma.nl or visit www.plmainternational.com.

This article was written in partnership with PLMA.

