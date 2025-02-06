52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Packaging And Design

PLMA Announces Winners Of International Salute To Excellence Packaging Awards 2025

By Editorial
PLMA Announces Winners Of International Salute To Excellence Packaging Awards 2025

PLMA has announced the winners of its first International Private Label Packaging Awards at its Packaging Conference, which took place on 30 January in The Hague.

Conducted as part of PLMA’s prestigious Salute to Excellence Awards programme, nine awards were presented across five categories: Best Packaging Design, Best Sustainable Packaging, Best Convenience Packaging, Best Performance Excellence, and Best Innovation in Packaging.

The winners were chosen from 200 entries, spanning everything from individual products to entire ranges.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of experts in design, sales, marketing and sustainability.

Products were judged based on aesthetics, consumer engagement, clarity of message, boldness, innovation, and brand identity.

Peggy Davies, president of PLMA, remarked, “The judging process was both dynamic and insightful, providing valuable perspectives on the evolving landscape of packaging.”

The Winners

Billa CEE & IKI and Billa Austria, part of REWE International/Group, was the top winner, earning three awards, in Sustainable Packaging, Performance Excellence and Packaging Design.

In Sustainable Packaging for Food Products, the judges praised Billa CEE & IKI’s holistic approach, bringing together sustainability and strong branding in its Bon Via! Bio fruit and vegetables.

In Packaging Performance Excellence, recognising product packaging effectiveness, Nice Bites from Billa CEE & IKI was recognised for its powerful consumer engagement through brand storytelling and the understanding of consumer desires, contributing to a 40% uplift in the category.

Billa Austria received the highest honour in Packaging Design for Food Product Ranges, for its Billa Protein range, which received high praise for its keen, standout design and shelf appeal, becoming a brand in its own right.

Drugstore chain Dirk Rossmann, in Germany, won the Sustainable Packaging for Non-Food Products award for its innovative use of mono-material strong paper in the Alterra Deostick Sensitiv range.

HEMA, in the Netherlands, won the award for best in Packaging Design for Non-Food Product Ranges, for its new personal-care line.

Rohlik Group, in Czechia, won the award for best Packaging Design in Food Products, for its Miil 1.5% milk.

Sun, in Italy – part of the Selex Group – went away with the award for Packaging Design in Non-Food Products, for its Consilia Derik Crocchette adult dog food.

VéGé Retail, in Italy, received the highest honour in Convenience Packaging, for its Oh Vita Grana Padano snack.

Auchan France was honoured with the award for best in Packaging Innovation, for its Better Life cleaning product.

This article was written in partnership with PLMA.

