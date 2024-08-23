Refresco Germany To Acquire Grüneberg Mineral Water Site From Berentzen-Gruppe

Beverage bottler Refresco Deutschland has entered into an agreement to acquire the Grüneberg facility in Brandenburg, Germany, from Berentzen-Gruppe subsidiary, Vivaris.

The transaction, expected to close by 31 October 2024, will also see Refresco taking over water brands Märkisch Kristall and Grüneberg Quelle.

Guido Kühne, managing director of Refresco Deutschland GmbH, commented, "This acquisition marks an important step in the further expansion of our brand and contract bottling business.

"In addition to an excellent source capacity, the site also offers access to the greater Berlin/Brandenburg area and completes our strategy of full regional coverage in Germany. We are also looking forward to the experienced production team in Grüneberg."

Grüneberg Facility

The Grüneberg facility produces various mineral water product SKUs and lemonades.

Refresco and Vivaris have agreed to continue the production of the latter's Mio Mio brand as part of a contract bottling agreement.

Oliver Schwegmann, CEO of Berentzen-Gruppe AG, stated, "With Refresco Deutschland, we have found a well-established and respected company in the beverage company as a buyer.

"With the continuation of business operations, we were able to realise our most important goal for the Grüneberg site. We are also delighted about the new contract filling partnership with Refresco for our Mio Mio brand products bottling in Grüneberg will ensure optimum availability in eastern Germany."

Recently, Refresco announced acquisition of Spanish plant-based drinks maker Frías Nutrición (Frías) from Alantra Private Equity and the founding family.