Packaging And Design

RHODIUS: A Leader In Tailored Solutions For Private-Label Beverages

By Editorial
    • The interaction of innovation, quality and sustainability plays a central role in the dynamic food-and-beverage industry.

    Companies must not only differentiate themselves through their products, but also their processes and partnerships.

    The international beverage manufacturer RHODIUS, with headquarters in Germany, stands for cutting-edge technology and decades of experience – both regionally and internationally.

    What Is RHODIUS’s Speciality?

    RHODIUS has made a name for itself as a manufacturer of its own products, as well as a leading partner for contract can-filling for numerous major brands.

    The portfolio includes all types of beverages, such as mineral water, energy drinks and soft drinks, as well as beer, wine, and ready-to-drink mixed beverages.

    The cans are filled using state-of-the-art equipment. With an output of up to 200,000 cans per hour, RHODIUS is one of the most efficient providers in the market.

    How Are These Quality Standards Guaranteed?

    Through continuous investments and modernisations – such as new facilities and storage – RHODIUS ensures that the can-filling process is both technically and ecologically up to date.

    Hannes Tack, managing partner of the company, stated, “Our latest facility allows for inline measurement of CO₂, Brix, and alcohol content. All parameters are continuously monitored and deviations are automatically detected and corrected immediately.”

    RHODIUS operates according to the highest quality standards in the food sector, such as IFS and AIB, and it is certified accordingly.

    How Does RHODIUS Support Private Labels?

    In addition to serving as a filling service provider for branded companies, RHODIUS also offers tailored solutions for supermarkets in the private-label sector that wish to develop and sell their own products.

    “We are able to assist, from recipe development to delivery, and always consider current market trends,” said Tack.

    Thanks to the wide range of offerings and experience in the branded business, products can be developed and filled promptly.

    RHODIUS sees itself as a full-service partner, guiding its clients through all phases of the project.

    RHODIUS Mineralquellen

    RHODIUS Mineralquellen, in business for nearly 200 years, is led by siblings Frauke Helf and Hannes Tack, representing the eighth generation of family ownership.

    In 2023, the company generated sales of €158 million, with over two million hectolitres of beverages sold.

    For more information, visit www.rhodius.de.

    This article was written in partnership with RHODIUS.

