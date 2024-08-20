S Group Rolls Out Coop Pasta Sauces In Cardboard Packaging

Finland's S Group has rolled out Coop pasta sauces in cardboard packaging, marking a shift from glass jars.

The new packaging allows a more efficient use of space in both storage and transportation, thereby reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

It is also lighter for the customer to carry and saves space in the pantry, the retailer noted.

Sari Ristaniemi, group manager of S Group, stated, "With the change, emissions from the packaging material are 80% lower than glass packaging. In addition, the [packaging] made of cardboard is lighter to transport than glass and it enables more efficient use of space both in logistics and in the store.

"It is estimated that up to 78% more products can be packed on one pallet space. At the same time, the reform also improves the consumer experience, as [the] products are easier to store at home and the product information is more clearly displayed."

Pasta Sauce

S Group's grocery stores, comprising the Prisma, S-market, Sale and Alepa banners, sell more than three million units of ready-made pasta sauce SKUs per year.

Sales of sauces are steady throughout the year, but in early autumn and the beginning of the year, a slight increase in demand is witnessed.

Classic sauces, containing basil and cheese, are a favourite among Finns, the company added.

The Coop pasta sauce SKUs are made in Italy and come in six flavours: basil and garlic, garlic and chili, cheese, garlic, vegetable and classic.

The packaging format is already in use for most of the flavours, and the rest will shift to the new packaging in the near future.

"We are constantly thinking about the product packaging of our own brands to be smarter and have set clear goals to promote packaging responsibility. Continuous development proceeds in gradual changes; in accordance with our goals, we strive to reduce the amount of glass and plastic used in packaging," Ristaniemi explained.