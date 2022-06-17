Sainsbury's Launches Handwash Pouches To Cut Plastic Use

UK retailer Sainsbury's has launched own-brand, one-litre handwash pouches in a bid to help consumers cut down on household plastic waste.

The new pouches use 85% less plastic and will allow users to reuse their handwash bottle and pump by refilling from the pouch.

Sainsbury's has rolled out the refillable pouches in supermarkets across the UK, as well as online.

The retailer hopes to save the use of approximately 28 tonnes of plastic every year by introducing the pouches, which are also 35% cheaper in cost compared to bottles of the same quantity.

The packaging can be recycled by depositing at Sainsbury’s front-of-store flexible plastics recycling points, the retailer added.

Plastic Reduction Measures

The latest initiative follows a series of plastic reduction measures implemented by the retailer as part of its commitment to halve its own-brand plastic packaging by 2025.

Recently, Sainsbury’s introduced a paper band for its five-pack Fairtrade bananas, replacing plastic packaging.

From July, the retailer plans to switch its double strength squash bottles to quadruple strength squash bottles, saving 177 tonnes of plastic.

A survey in February showed that three quarters of people worldwide want single-use plastics to be banned as soon as possible.

The survey was released just as United Nations members were preparing to begin talks on a global treaty to rein in soaring plastic pollution.