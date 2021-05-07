ESM Magazine

Selex Opts For SormaPeel Packing For Fruit And Vegetables

Italian retailer Gruppo Selex has opted for SormaPeel ultra-light packaging for fruit and vegetables.

After a successful pilot phase, Sorma Group's solution will now be implemented for all fruit and vegetable SKUs under Gruppo Selex’s private label brand.

The amount of plastic has been reduced by 30% in the new packaging, while the use of renewable raw materials, namely paper, has increased by 30%.

Efficient Packaging

Besides robustness, functionality and lightness, Sormapeel also makes the recycling process easier, faster and more efficient.

The recyclers are provided with a mono-polymer packaging, free of ink and glue, while the paper, certified Aticelca, is totally recyclable through the usual production processes.

Another advantage of Sormapeel is the useful printing surface, which is double that of the normal packaging.

Once the paper layer is separated, a second surface on the inside can be used for sharing information with consumers, such as brand history, point collection and recipes, among others.

Private-Label Packaging

Earlier, Gruppo Selex announced that it aims to reduce the quantity of packaging in its private-label brands through the use of recycled materials and said that its action plan involves both suppliers and consumers.

It has pledged to achieve a 9% reduction in plastic usage and replace 30% of virgin plastic with recycled plastic.

Gruppo Selex became the second largest player in the Italian grocery sector at the end of 2020, with a 13.7% market share across its portfolio of hypermarkets, supermarkets, superstores and discount stores. This compares to a 9.7% share at the end of 2019.

