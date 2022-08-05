Smurfit Kappa Announces Sustainable Heating Project In Austria

Smurfit Kappa has announced that its paper mill in Nettingsdorf, Austria, has launched a sustainable heating project that will benefit 20,000 homes across three local communities when completed.

The project involves capturing excess heat generated from the Nettingsdorf paper mill and transfer it to local homes, businesses and schools.

Günter Hochrathner, CEO of Smurfit Kappa Nettingsdorf, said, "This project is another important step forward in advancing sustainability here at our mill in Nettingsdorf.

"We will capture the waste heat in an innovative and efficient way to sustainably heat homes and businesses. We anticipate that this will significantly reduce the CO2 emissions of the surrounding district."

Nettingsdorf Paper Mill

Civil works have commenced on the project with the first trenches excavated and pipes laid in June, Smurfit Kappa noted.

In the coming months, the packaging giant will work on the project's central heat distribution system.

A local elementary school and the kindergarten in Nettingsdorf will be the first premises to benefit from the scheme early next year, the company added.

The latest initiative follows a €134 million investment at the Nettingsdorf mill, which included the installation of a new boiler that allows the recovery of biomass generated in paper pulp production.

This boosted energy optimisation and cut CO2 emissions by 40,000 tonnes annually.

Once fully operational, the new central heating network will provide heating to households in the neighbouring villages of Kremsdorf, Haid, and Ansfelden and replace the use of fossil fuels.

The production process will generate up to 25 MW of heat that will help eliminate approximately 21,000 tonnes of CO2.

Garrett Quinn, chief sustainability officer at Smurfit Kappa, stated, "Supporting our local communities is every bit as important as our day-to-day business of creating packaging.

"We are focused on working in partnership with local people to identify the sustainability projects that will make a positive difference to their lives. The innovative district heating scheme underway at Nettingsdorf is the latest example of this type of community sustainability initiative and will be a great resource for the area."

Smurfit Kappa Community Involvement

Smurfit Kappa has had success with a similar scheme at its Pitea paper mill in Sweden, which has been converting excess heat into central heating for domestic and business premises in the local community for over 40 years.

Both projects are a further example of how Smurfit Kappa works with local communities to minimise waste and find uses for by-products.

Commenting on the district heating project, mayor of Ansfelden, Christian Partoll, said, "I am delighted to announce that this district heating project is progressing according to plan and that we are connecting all of the municipality properties of Ansfelden to the new district heating system. This is a momentous occasion, and we are doing everything we can to strive towards becoming a climate-neutral town.

"This project has been immensely important for us, and with the help of Smurfit Kappa, and together with other measures that are currently being drawn up, it will help create a positive future for our children and grandchildren."

The remaining civil work in the first phase is due to be completed this summer and the project remains on schedule to provide service to the first premises in early 2023, Smurfit Kappa added.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest packaging and design news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.