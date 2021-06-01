ESM Magazine

Smurfit Kappa Invests €11.5m In German Paper Mill

Published on Jun 1 2021 11:59 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: Germany / Sustainability / Smurfit Kappa / CO2 Emissions

Packaging firm Smurfit Kappa has announced an investment of €11.5 million in its Zülpich paper mill in Germany, which produces approximately 500,000 tonnes of paper annually.

The investment will fund a fuel conversion project aimed at reducing the plant’s CO2 emissions.

The plant in Zülpich aims to significantly reduce its environmental impact as part of Smurfit Kappa’s Better Planet 2050 targets, the company added.

Multi-Fuel Boiler

The project will involve a redesign of the plant’s multi-fuel boiler, providing a more sustainable fuel source for steam and electricity generation at the mill.

The use of coal in the facility will be phased out with an integrated steam re-use system, which helps in optimising energy use.

The company expects the redesigned boiler to be operational by the middle of 2022.

The initiative will result in a 21% reduction in CO2 emissions at the Zülpich paper mill. This will prevent the emission of 55,000 tonnes of CO2 annually, or the equivalent of emissions from 37,446 cars.

Additionally, the new project will also contribute to a 2% reduction of CO2 emissions for Smurfit Kappa Group globally.

'Decisive Steps'

Commenting on the investment, Pim Wareman, CEO of Smurfit Kappa Recycled Paper Cluster, said, "This significant investment illustrates the decisive steps that Smurfit Kappa is taking across the business to proactively reduce our CO2 footprint, while continually improving the overall efficiency of our equipment.

"With this investment, and by turning side streams from the paper manufacturing process such as rejects and biogas into steam and electricity, we are well on track to meet the EU target of -55% CO2 emissions by 2030."

In May, the packaging giant announced a €20 million investment in four manufacturing plants in the Czech Republic and Slovakia to expand its production capacity.

