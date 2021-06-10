Smurfit Kappa Invests €12m At Spanish Facility

Published on Jun 10 2021 1:10 PM in Packaging And Design tagged: Europe / Spain / Smurfit Kappa / Bag in Box

Packaging firm Smurfit Kappa has announced that it has invested €12 million in a new flexible material production facility at its plant in Ibi, Spain.

The new facility, which commenced operations in a phased manner earlier this year, is slated to be one of the most advanced 'Bag-in-Box' manufacturing plants in Europe, the company added.

The investment has enabled the company to add a 4,300 square metre production area to the facility, equipped with high-tech and advanced machinery, which allows for more specialisation in manufacturing film.

The new machinery will also enable the facility to complete the entire production cycle of Bag-in-Box packaging solutions, from start to finish.

'Strategic Investment'

Commenting on the investment, Thierry Minaud, CEO of Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box, said, “This strategic investment represents an important step for Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box Spain. In addition to introducing innovative technology to create a fully integrated plant for Bag-in-Box production, it will allow us to increase our production capacity to better respond to market demands.”

The integrated production model at the facility will translate into quicker and more efficient service for clients and result in a considerable reduction in emissions.

The company estimates up to 21% less CO2 emissions for the current flexible materials portfolio from the new facility.

'Commitment To The Environment'

Victor Juan, film manager at Smurfit Kappa Ibi, added, “These new facilities will accelerate the development of new, more sustainable films with the highest performance to meet the needs of our customers for high-quality Bag-in-Box packaging solutions, and further strengthen our commitment to the environment.”

The Ibi manufacturing plant in Spain has been in operation for 45 years and was acquired by Smurfit Kappa in 2007.

Recently, the company announced an investment of €11.5 million in its Zülpich paper mill in Germany, which produces approximately 500,000 tonnes of paper annually.

Last month, the company invested €20 million in four manufacturing plants in the Czech Republic and Slovakia to expand its production capacity.