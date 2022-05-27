Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Packaging And Design

Smurfit Kappa Invests More Than €35 Million In Morocco Corrugated Plant

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Packaging company Smurfit Kappa has announced that it has invested in the construction of a packaging plant in Rabat, Morocco.

Construction of the new packaging plant, which covers an area of 25,000 square metres, commenced with the laying of the first foundation stone at an official ceremony. The facility is expected to be operational in 2023.

'Think Global, Act Local'

Commenting, Ignacio Sevillano, CEO of Smurfit Kappa Spain, Portugal and Morocco said, “We are delighted that the first stone has been laid – an important milestone for the project.

"This investment is a reflection of our ‘think global, act local’ approach which combines our global scale and expertise with our local team’s best-in-class knowledge to understand and satisfy our Moroccan customers’ needs."

The new plant aims to enable Smurfit Kappa to supply sustainable packaging solutions efficiently to its local customers and multinationals in the industrial, agriculture, food, fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, pharmaceutical and ceramics sectors.

Read More: Smurfit Kappa Reports 33% Profit Jump In First Quarter

'The Right Time'

Elsewhere, Edwin Goffard, COO of corrugated and converting, Smurfit Kappa Europe said, “This new plant is being built at the right time and in the right place. High demand for corrugated is ongoing and customers want to know that their products are being transported and presented in the most efficient and sustainable way.

"We use the huge wealth of data gained from working with over 65,000 customers worldwide to identify the best solution for the task at hand.”

The company has reported that the facility will support up to 300 local jobs.

According to Saverio Mayer, CEO of Smurfit Kappa Europe, the facility will be located in an area "with significant growth potential. [...] Our customers will also benefit from our fully integrated and circular business model which will ensure a reliable supply of quality, value-adding and sustainable products."

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest packaging and design news. Article by Nikita Naz Siddique. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Packaging And Design

How To Achieve Attractive Eye-Catching Product Packaging
2
Packaging And Design

UK Retailers To Trial 'Environmental Labels' In VR Setting: IGD
3
Packaging And Design

Ardagh Group Converts To Electric Vehicles At California DC
4
Packaging And Design

CCEP Introduces Lighter Bottles For Carbonated Soft Drinks
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com