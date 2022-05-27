Smurfit Kappa Invests More Than €35 Million In Morocco Corrugated Plant

Packaging company Smurfit Kappa has announced that it has invested in the construction of a packaging plant in Rabat, Morocco.

Construction of the new packaging plant, which covers an area of 25,000 square metres, commenced with the laying of the first foundation stone at an official ceremony. The facility is expected to be operational in 2023.

'Think Global, Act Local'

Commenting, Ignacio Sevillano, CEO of Smurfit Kappa Spain, Portugal and Morocco said, “We are delighted that the first stone has been laid – an important milestone for the project.

"This investment is a reflection of our ‘think global, act local’ approach which combines our global scale and expertise with our local team’s best-in-class knowledge to understand and satisfy our Moroccan customers’ needs."

The new plant aims to enable Smurfit Kappa to supply sustainable packaging solutions efficiently to its local customers and multinationals in the industrial, agriculture, food, fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, pharmaceutical and ceramics sectors.

'The Right Time'

Elsewhere, Edwin Goffard, COO of corrugated and converting, Smurfit Kappa Europe said, “This new plant is being built at the right time and in the right place. High demand for corrugated is ongoing and customers want to know that their products are being transported and presented in the most efficient and sustainable way.

"We use the huge wealth of data gained from working with over 65,000 customers worldwide to identify the best solution for the task at hand.”

The company has reported that the facility will support up to 300 local jobs.

According to Saverio Mayer, CEO of Smurfit Kappa Europe, the facility will be located in an area "with significant growth potential. [...] Our customers will also benefit from our fully integrated and circular business model which will ensure a reliable supply of quality, value-adding and sustainable products."

