Subscribe Login
Packaging And Design

Smurfit Kappa Sees Revenue Up By A Third In First Nine Months Of 2022

Share this article

Smurfit Kappa has reported a 33% increase in revenue in the first nine months of the year, to €9.72 billion, with CEO Tony Smurfit describing the group's performance as "very strong".

EBITDA growth for the nine-month period rose 43%, to €1.77 billion, with an EBITDA margin of 18.2%.

The packaging group said that an increase in corrugated box pricing is helping to offset 'significant' cost inflation across its business.

Corrugated box volumes were flat over the nine-month period, it added.

'Drive Improvement'

"We continue to drive improvement across all areas of our business, consistent with the delivery of our strategy, providing the most innovative and sustainable packaging through our integrated business model, ensuring security of supply to our over 65,000 customers," Smurfit said in a statement.

He added that the investments that the group has made in recent years has made the business "ever more efficient", with a focus on quality, innovation and sustainability.

Geographic Spread

Smurfit Kappa now boasts a geographic reach of 36 countries, as well as a number of specialist businesses within its group.

“Our results reflect the steps we have taken and the quality of the Smurfit Kappa business. We expect to deliver EBITDA of approximately €2.3 billion for the full year 2022," said Smurfit.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Packaging and Design news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Packaging And Design

Nestlé Develops Alliance For Small Plastics Recycling
2
Packaging And Design

Big Brands Set To Miss Plastic Sustainability Targets
3
Packaging And Design

Lidl GB's Fresh Meat Products Incorporate ‘Prevented Ocean Plastic’ Packaging
4
Packaging And Design

Italian Wine Sector Warns Of Glass Shortages
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com