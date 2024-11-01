52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Packaging And Design

Smurfit Westrock Optimistic After Sales Rise In Q3

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Smurfit Westrock Optimistic After Sales Rise In Q3

Smurfit Westrock is optimistic that its third-quarter performance, along with its continuing asset optimisation measures, has laid a ‘strong foundation’ for further growth.

Smurfit Westrock reported net sales of $7.7 billion (€7.1 billion) in the third quarter of its financial year – an increase of approximately 163% from $4.8 billion (€4.4 billion) at the same time last year.

The company attributed this growth to the positive impact from acquisitions, including WestRock, and a net-positive volume impact driven by corrugated volumes.

However, these increases were partially offset by the net-negative impact of a lower selling price/mix of $30 million (€27.6 million) and a net-negative currency impact of $5 million (€4.6 million).

Tony Smurfit, president and CEO, commented, “Our established track record of delivering value to our customers through service, quality and innovation is already beginning to yield results.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Equally, we believe our focus on plant-level autonomy, operational improvement and profitability will deliver in time – benefits at least equal to the stated synergy target of $400 million [€368.2 million].”

Quarterly Highlights

Net income in the quarter decreased by $379 million (€348.9 million), resulting in a net loss of $150 million (€138.1 million). Net-income margin fell to -2.0% from 7.8% in the third quarter of 2023, the company noted.

This decrease was primarily due to a $4.1 billion (€3.8 billion) increase in the cost of goods sold and a $657 million (€604.8 million) increase in selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $1.3 billion (€1.2 billion), up from $525 million (€483.3 million) at the same time last year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.5% (18.0% in Q3 2023).

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Europe, MEA and the APAC segment, adjusted EBITDA remained flat, at $411 million (€378.3 million), in the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to a $37 million (€34 million) positive impact from the acquisition of WestRock.

The adjusted EBITDA margin for the segment was 15.5%, compared to 18.8% in the third quarter of 2023.

‘Sustainable Packaging Partner Of Choice’

Smurfit added, “We are at the start of our journey to build the ‘go-to’ sustainable packaging partner of choice, a global leader with an unrivalled scale, geographic reach and product portfolio. Having spent the last number of months visiting our plants, it is also clear that our people are excited and motivated to be a part of this journey.

“We expect 2024 full-year combined adjusted EBITDA of approximately $4.7 billion [€4.3 billion], and we are increasingly excited by our immediate and longer-term prospects.”

Read More: Smurfit Westrock Reveals Key Growth Drivers In The Packaging Sector

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Packaging And Design

Coca-Cola HBC Revenue Growth Up By 13.9% In Q3
Coca-Cola HBC Revenue Growth Up By 13.9% In Q3
2
Packaging And Design

UK's Mondi To Take $108m Charge After Fire Shutters Paper Mill
UK's Mondi To Take $108m Charge After Fire Shutters Paper Mill
3
Packaging And Design

Stora Enso Sees Slower Forestry Market Recovery After Q3 Profit Miss
Stora Enso Sees Slower Forestry Market Recovery After Q3 Profit Miss
4
Packaging And Design

Lidl España Introduces Seafood Packaging Made With 80% Recycled Plastic
Lidl Espa&ntilde;a Introduces Seafood Packaging Made With 80% Recycled Plastic

Partner Content

Power Up Profits: Why Networked EV Charging Is A Retail Game-Changer

By ChargePoint

Booster From Arneg Offers The Perfect Refrigeration Solution For Large Stores

By Arneg

Match: The Ideal Substitute For Traditional Shopping Carts

By Shopping Basket

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com