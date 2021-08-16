SPAR Switzerland Introduces Sustainably Packed Milk

Published on Aug 16 2021 12:58 PM in Packaging And Design tagged: Milk / Switzerland / Spar Switzerland / Sustainable packaging / Faireswiss

SPAR Switzerland, in collaboration with the Faireswiss co-operative, is offering 'fairly-produced' milk in sustainable packaging across its network.

The initiative guarantees producers a set price per litre, and the product is available in eco-friendly packaging, made entirely of plant-based material.

SPAR Switzerland Sustainability

The Faireswiss co-operative in Switzerland has been exclusively delivering milk to all SPAR Switzerland stores since June 2020.

The milk is available in 100% plant-based Tetra Edge packaging made from renewable or recycled packaging materials and is fully recyclable.

The lid is made of plant-based plastic made of sugar cane.

The packaging uses 14 times less CO2 than conventional plastic bottles.

This plant-based packaging initiative is another example of the Swiss retailer's sustainable sourcing solutions, as the group is a Green & Lean award-winning company, which recognises its commitment to reducing CO2 emissions.

Other examples include SPAR Switzerland’s plastic carrier using a high proportion of recycled film, which can reduce CO2 emissions by about 40% – 50%, and paper carrier bags that are made using cellulose sourced from sustainable forestry, and the paper bears the FSC label (Forest Stewardship Council).

Faireswiss

Advertisement

In order to support the Faireswiss milk project, SPAR Switzerland foregoes part of the profit margin on the milk to meet the mark-up on the normal production price.

A litre of Faireswiss milk costs SPAR customers only a little more than a litre of traditionally produced milk.

According to the retailer, if consumers know that the farmers benefit directly from a higher milk price, they are prepared to spend a bit more, as has been proven since its introduction in mid-2020.

The fairly produced milk carries the red cow with the Swiss cross on the label.

Through the sale of Faireswiss milk in its stores, the retailer is supporting dairy producers and contributing to maintaining the Swiss landscape.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Packaging news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.