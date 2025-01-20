Steel For Packaging Names New President

Steel For Packaging, which represents five major European steel packaging firms, has announced the appointment of Richard Lézé, chief marketing officer of ArcelorMittal Packaging Europe, as its new president.

Lézé replaces Luc Brantjes of Tata Steel in the role, and becomes the 14th president of the association. His term commenced on 1 January, and runs for a period of two years.

Lézé boasts 30 years of global experience in the steel industry, and has held senior positions in locations such as Morocco, Russia and the United Kingdom.

'Strong Leadership'

Commenting on his appointment, he thanked Brantjes for his "strong leadership during the past two years", a period that has seen significant changes to both political and regulatory landscapes.

“The months ahead are set to be among the most important in recent years for the industry, our Association and its members," he said. "The adoption of the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) has intensified the EU’s focus on industry competitiveness, in addition to highlighting the critical need to align growth with sustainability and innovation.

"Meanwhile, the forthcoming EU Circular Economy Act is set to unify circular economy policies and prioritise sustainable access to critical raw materials."

He aded that steel packaging has a "critical role to play" in fostering a circular economy, as well as enabling businesses to conserve resources, reduce emissions and ensure regulatory compliance.

Role Of Recycling

As for his immediate priorities in the role, Lézé said that his main focus "will be to ensure we continue to advocate for high-quality recycling and promote separate collection systems across Member States, while working to ensure EU steel for packaging manufacturing remains competitive on the global market.

"The critical role of packaging materials such as steel for maintaining food security and preventing food waste will also require significant focus in the immediate future, and I look forward to working with my colleagues and stakeholders across the value chain to achieve our joint aspirations for a more sustainable, circular future."

Steel for Packaging Europe, formerly known as APEAL, represents the five major European producers of packaging steel – Acciaierie d’Italia A.S., ArcelorMittal, Tata Steel, thyssenkrupp Rasselstein and U.S. Steel Košice.