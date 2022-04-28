Stora Enso Beats Q1 Profit Forecasts, Keeps Full-Year Guidance

Finnish forestry firm Stora Enso beat first-quarter operating profit forecasts on Thursday, but kept its full-year guidance in a move some analysts described as cautious.

The company's shares fell 2% in morning trade.

Inderes analyst Antti Viljakainen said good numbers were probably to be expected after peer UPM-Kymmene posted strong quarterly earnings earlier in the week.

Stora Enso's quarterly operating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) jumped 53% year-on-year to €503 million ($528 million), compared with analysts' average forecast of €444 million in a Refinitiv poll.

"We are fully booked, see no weakening in our markets and we continuously work to mitigate higher input costs," chief executive Annika Bresky said in a statement.

The company said it still expected full-year operating EBIT in line with the €1.53 billion booked for 2021.

'Strong Start To The Year'

"Given the strong start to the year, that guidance is arguably conservative", Citi analysts said in a note to clients.

Though the forestry industry has been struggling with a decline in demand for paper, it has seen growing demand for wood-based packaging material. This has led Stora Enso to consider investments in packaging board production worth €900 million - €1 billion.

In March, Stora Enso started the sale process for four of its five paper mills as it no longer sees loss-making paper production as part of its future strategy.

Earlier this week, the company decided to sell its sawmills in Russia to local management, in a move that would result in a €130 million loss.

Bresky said the impact of the Russian operations was not material as they represented only 3% of group sales in 2021.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest packaging news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.