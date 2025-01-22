52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Packaging And Design

Sustainable Food Packaging Priority For 70% Of Italians, Study Finds

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Sustainable Food Packaging Priority For 70% Of Italians, Study Finds

A Nomisma study has revealed that 70% of Italian consumers prioritise sustainable packaging when buying food at large-scale retailers.

More than one in five Italians prioritise food products with packaging made from renewable sources (23%), completely recyclable (23%), or those that minimise packaging waste (21%).

Consumers are willing to adjust their purchasing behaviour to favour eco-friendly packaging, particularly for products marketed as healthy or sustainable. However, they are hesitant to pay a substantial premium for such packaging.

Health, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability emerged as the top three consumer purchasing priorities in 2025. Retailers understand the need to offer own-brand products that are both healthy and sustainable, aligning with consumer preferences and their brand image.

However, they are also mindful of the increasing consumer focus on affordability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Italian consumers primarily define healthy food as minimally processed (46%), free of additives and colourings (34%), without added sugars (34%), and low in fat (32%).

The origin of ingredients and the supply chain also play a role. Sustainability, meanwhile, is linked to eco-friendly packaging (46%), local sourcing (43%), and reduced CO2 emissions during production (42%).

Eco-Friendly Packaging

Nomisma's research emphasises that eco-friendly packaging is especially important for consumers buying healthy and sustainable food.

Seventy-three percent consider sustainable packaging crucial for healthy products, and this figure increases to 76% for products specifically marketed as sustainable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consumers frequently choose the option with more environmentally friendly packaging when comparing otherwise identical products.

The study also highlighted the challenges brands face in adopting sustainable packaging, citing high raw material costs, regulatory uncertainty, and material availability.

The Nomisma Packaging Observatory 2025 polled over 1,000 consumers and major retailers in Italy.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Packaging And Design

International Paper Likely To Win EU Approval For DS Smith Deal
International Paper Likely To Win EU Approval For DS Smith Deal
2
Packaging And Design

Lidl GB To Remove Design Elements Targeted At Kids From Own-Brand Products
Lidl GB To Remove Design Elements Targeted At Kids From Own-Brand Products
3
Packaging And Design

Nearly Half Of F&B Packaging Companies Are Investing In Future-Proofing, Study Finds
Nearly Half Of F&amp;B Packaging Companies Are Investing In Future-Proofing, Study Finds
4
Packaging And Design

Steel For Packaging Names New President
Steel For Packaging Names New President
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com