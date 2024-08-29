Tetra Pak Innovation Day Explores Development Of Sustainable Packaging Materials

Tetra Pak has hosted an innovation day, bringing together academics from universities and research managers from leading firms, to discuss how the food packaging and processing industry can develop more sustainable packaging materials.

The innovation day also sought to highlight the opportunities offered by the new European Spallation Source (ESS), a research facility being developed in Lund, Sweden – where Tetra Pak is headquartered – and its role in sustainable packaging development.

The ESS (pictured), expected to be completed by 2027, will be the world's most powerful facility for research using neutron beams. The facility will enable researchers to observe substances at an unprecedented granular level, improving the understanding of materials and processes.

It will also support multidisciplinary research projects, allowing for the study of samples down to the atomic and molecular levels.

Materials Research

"Materials research is crucial in transitioning to a low carbon economy, and Tetra Pak has committed to investing approximately €100m per year in packaging research and development over the next five to ten years," commented Joakim Tuvesson, Head of Material and Packaging Solutions at Tetra Pak.

"We strive to design packaging with simplified material structures to lessen the environmental impact of our cartons. Neutron research has huge potential in uncovering important new findings, and the industry will benefit greatly from ESS and the opportunities that the facility provides."

The innovation day featured presentations from Professor Toshiya Otomo, of Japanese neutron research facility, J-PARC, and as well as Professor Mene Pangalos, former global research director at AstraZeneca and newly elected member of the ESS High Level Industrial Forum.

Benefits Of ESS

"As the ESS will open its doors soon, it is increasingly important for us to convene the centre’s future users, both from the scientific world and industry, to ensure that society can fully benefit from this world-class research facility," commented Helmut Schober, director general at ESS.

"The ESS offers unique tools with unparalleled performance that, with the help of neutron beams, can provide new insights to solve the great challenges of our time."