TOMRA Unveils New TOMRA R2 Reverse Vending Machine

TOMRA Collection has launched the the TOMRA R2 reverse vending machine (RVM), expanding its range of recycling options to cater for smaller stores.

The R2 enables customers to deposit over 100 containers at once, offering two new features: digital vouchers accessible via mobile browsers and expanded charity donation options.

TOMRA R2 builds on the success of TOMRA R1 but is designed for smaller retail spaces. It has been tested in several European countries, offering a more compact design that fits a wider range of stores.

Rethinking Recycling

The TOMRA R2 aims to rethink recycling and modernise traditional reverse vending machine (RVM) design. Its most noticeable change is a minimalist, wall-mounted, and compact unit that is more discreet and accessible in store environments. The R2 features an improved screen interface, offering clearer visual guidance and a smoother user experience.

The machine is compatible with existing TOMRA backroom storage solutions, allowing retailers to upgrade without needing new equipment.

In addition, maintenance is performed from the backroom, minimising disruptions on the retail floor.

Donation Options And Digital Vouchers

TOMRA has expanded the donation options available with the R2, allowing retailers to offer up to nine on-screen charity partners for deposit refunds. This allows retailers to engage more with their communities by supporting local organisations, and is a feature that will be rolled out to other TOMRA machines.

The R2 also introduces digital vouchers, eliminating the need for paper. Consumers can scan a QR code on the machine to receive their voucher on their mobile browser.

"Today’s launch makes you rethink recycling and the reverse vending user experience,” commented Jonas Døvik, Product Manager for multi-feed solutions at TOMRA Collection.

“It brings benefit for all reverse vending stakeholders – with TOMRA R2’s convenience for both retailers and recyclers, digital vouchers for consumers, and greater donation opportunities to contribute to the wider community.”