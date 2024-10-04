Tosca Publishes 2024 Sustainability Report

Tosca, a global leader in reusable packaging solutions, has released its 2024 Sustainability Report.

The comprehensive report highlights Tosca’s progress in 2023, outlining its efforts to drive transformative sustainability impact across its operations and through deepening customer partnerships.

Eric Frank, chief executive officer of Tosca stated, “In 2023, our ‘all together better’ sustainability strategy generated impressive results as we worked together in customer partnerships, operational excellence and team engagement.”

Tosca’s 2023 Sustainability Achievements

In 2023, Tosca made significant strides in reducing its environmental impact and operational waste.

The company achieved a 37.8% reduction in carbon emissions intensity by revenue and achieved Ecovadis ISO Platinum standard accreditation in EMEA – a reflection of its relentless pursuit of operational excellence.

It diverted 284,000 metric tonnes of cardboard from global supply chains, contributing to a total diversion of over 2.4 million metric tonnes since 2000 through customers’ adoption of its reusables.

It has also continued to invest in attracting talented people and providing opportunities for team members to develop their careers.

Customer Partnerships Driving Sustainability

Tosca works with customers as a trusted partner, aiming to generate transformative change through the opportunities that end-to-end supply chain optimisation can unlock.

Its support extends beyond the supply of sustainable pooling and reusable packaging assets to include consulting on related areas.

In 2023, Tosca partnered with Simpsons Beverages to address supply, safety and sustainability challenges.

By transitioning to Tosca’s Superior Hybrid Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs) for liquid and pooling model, it achieved enhanced sustainability and operational efficiency, while reducing overall costs.

Vision For The Future

Tosca seeks to harness data, increase digitisation and partner with customers using its expertise to reduce food waste, emissions and costs.

It aims to move to a more integrated approach to packaging which supports the elimination of single-use alternatives by leveraging reusable secondary and tertiary packaging.

In 2025 and beyond, Tosca will continue to advocate for regulatory changes that prioritise reusable assets and pooling services over recycling packaging wherever possible as a more sustainable alternative, and push for exemptions from packaging taxes for reusables.

It will also leverage innovations such as Tosca Asset IQ™ to minimise food damage, improve stock control, and enhance sustainability throughout the supply chain.

Read the full 2024 Sustainability Report here.

