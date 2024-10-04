Waitrose To Introduce Recycling System For Wine Corks

Waitrose has announced it will trial recycling for wine corks in seven stores, as it seeks to 'unlock the potential' of the circular economy.

The UK retailer is setting up collection points at stores in Waitrose Salisbury, Saltash, Lymington, Bath, Godalming, Truro and Maidenhead, where shoppers can deposit their used natural corks for recycling by processing firm Amorim.

No Waste Stream

“Waitrose customers get through a corking nearly 25 million natural corks a year," commented Barry Dick, MW and beer wine and spirits global bulk wine sourcing manager. "Currently this valuable material does not have its own waste stream which means it ends up in landfill. Cork is a durable material and has the potential to be repurposed into a variety of products after it has been used as a wine cork.

Recycled natural cork can be repurposed into a myriad of other applications, including household items such as placemats, coasters, flooring and shoes, as well as being transformed into mulch, which is great for healthy soil.

Shoppers are advised that only natural cork can be recycled – natural cork tends to be lighter, spongier and slightly less smooth than synthetic cork.

"This trial is a fantastic way for us to reduce waste and play a part in improving our sustainability as a category," Dick added. "Once we’ve gauged our customer’s appetite to return their natural corks, we’re hoping to roll the trial out to further stores from next year.”

Further Applications

According to the retailer, it plans to use learnings from the initiative to determine how recycled cork can be used in a variety of innovative applications in the future.

"We’re always looking for ways to reduce waste and keep materials in circulation as a crucial element of our Ethics & Sustainability commitments, and this trial will add another layer to the work we have across the Partnership," added Marija Rompani, director of ethics and sustainability at John Lewis Partnership.