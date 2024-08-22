Zerooo, ALPLA Team Up On Reusable PET Bottles For Personal Care Products

Zerooo, a German startup that works with drugstore retailers on circular economy packaging solutions, has teamed up with packaging firm ALPLA to develop a standardised, circular solution for cosmetics and personal care products.

From September, the collaboration will produce shampoo, shower gel, detergent, body lotion and dental care products in reusable, 300-millilitre PET bottles, in three different colours.

Zerooo, which was developed by Sea Me GmbH, will implement the new packaging across several brands, including Sea Me’s own brand, i+m Naturkosmetik, Speick, Denttabs, and Müller's Aveo range.

Consumers can return empty bottles to around one thousand collection points across Germany for a €0.50 deposit. Once collected, the bottles and caps are sorted and recycled at the end of their life cycle.

'Significant Support'

"With its wealth of knowledge, the ALPLA development team provided us with significant support in implementing the brand and reusable packaging requirements," commented Mirko Waraszik, director of supply chain and co-founder of Zerooo at Sea M GmbH.

"We are proud to have succeeded in integrating the individual serialisation of bottles directly into the production process for the first time. This innovation enables groundbreaking data applications for packaging in the context of reuse."

Zerooo ID

Each bottle is equipped with a laser-engraved 2D data matrix code, known as the 'Zerooo ID', which tracks the content and circulation history of the bottle. This digital labelling not only provides transparency and ensures bottle quality but also allows for the inclusion of additional product data, enhancing the overall reuse experience, the company noted.

The Zerooo reusable PET bottle was developed in tandem with the Sea Me GmbH team at ALPLA’s in-house STUDIOa design centre.