Ahold Delhaize Expands Own-Brand Range In Central And Southeastern Europe

Ahold Delhaize has added 500 new products to its own-brand range in the Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE) region.

The new products are available at Albert in Czechia, Mega Image in Romania, Alfa Beta in Greece, and Maxi in Serbia, the company noted.

The initiative is part of Ahold Delhaize's efforts to offer quality, healthy, and affordable options to customers in the CSE region.

The new range will include more plant-based and organic options, feature redesigned packaging, and reformulation of existing food products.

Shoppers will have access to a wider selection of own-brand staples, such as Nature’s Promise, Perla coffee and tea, Delicata chocolate, and Gustona, the company noted.

Harmonisation Project

The addition of new products is part of a harmonisation project that aligns with Ahold Delhaize’s target of achieving 45% of total food sales from own-brand products by 2028.

Rembrandt Heerkens Thijssen, director of EU Sourcing CSE, commented, “This dynamic collaboration between our CSE brands allows us to make positive changes at scale, bringing innovations and the latest product improvements to customers across the region.”

The company is also rebranding some existing products to unify them under new packaging and labelling.

"As part of the harmonisation, we’re developing packaging that will be consistent across all countries, with four-language labeling," explained Ivo Ředina, own-brand development director.

Rembrandt added, “While the harmonisation process has its challenges, it’s well worth it. And customers seem to agree. The team has seen comparable sales growth of over 20% compared with the previous year.

“One great example is the plant-based milks which have shown a three-fold uplift since last year. This is a massive team effort that we can all be proud of.”