Alcampo Adds Over 500 Items To Its Private-Label Range In 2024

Spanish hypermarket chain Alcampo significantly expanded its own-brand offerings in 2024, adding 536 new products across various categories.

The additions include approximately 280 food items, 156 pet accessories, nearly 70 Cosmia-branded products, and 30 cleaning items.

This expansion brings the retailer's total private-label food range to 4,258 products, representing a 10% increase on the previous year.

Among the new food products, 170 feature the 'red bird' label, 50 are budget-friendly, and nearly 20 belong to the premium Auchan Collection – now totalling 178 items.

The Auchan Collection expanded its product range with new sustainably sourced canned items, including sea bream, cod, sea bass, anchovies, and salmon.

These new offerings feature either an MSC (for sustainable fishing), or an ASC (for responsible aquaculture) certification.

Alcampo also added a dozen new Premium Auchan Expert pet food items, 14 Italian pasta varieties, seven high-protein 'Protein+' products, six organic (Bio) options, three vegan food SKUs, and three baby food (Baby) items.

Furthermore, the company has added three new gluten-free products to its dedicated gluten-free line, which was launched in 2010 and now boasts 59 items.

The Cosmia hygiene and beauty brand, launched in Spain in 2012, now boasts 385 products globally, including 35 organic options under the Cosmia Bio label.

Cost Reductions, Store Revitalisation

Alcampo is actively working to lower its fixed costs by reducing its retail space, while simultaneously aiming to increase sales volume.

The retailer is testing three primary strategies to revamp its hypermarkets in Spain. The company is reducing its footprint in some locations, leasing the extra space to other businesses, lowering operating costs while potentially attracting more foot traffic.

Alcampo is downsizing and integrating bistros into some stores, aiming to create more of an 'experience centre'.

The company is dedicating back-of-store areas within existing hypermarkets exclusively to online order fulfilment. Five locations already utilise this model, with five more planned.

These changes currently affect only a small portion of Alcampo's 79 Spanish hypermarkets and smaller format stores.

Despite these efforts, Alcampo's sales dipped by 0.8% in its previous financial year, and comparable store sales decreased by 2.9%.