Aldi Expands Organic Offering In Spain, Prioritises Food In Switzerland

German discounter Aldi has seen a significant increase in organic product sales in Spain over the past two years.

One in five Aldi receipts now includes organic items, and the company's market share for organic products nationwide has reached 9.6%, according to data from Circana.

Close to a fifth (18%) of Aldi's shopping baskets now contain at least one organic product, representing an increase of 5.63% in organic sales since 2022, according to the retailer.

Aldi offers around 490 organic products in its stores in Spain, with a majority belonging to its private label brands. These include natural yoghurt and yoghurt with fruit, both made with organic cow's milk, as well as organic eggs from local producers, among others.

Aldi's organic products are certified by the EU, ensuring they meet strict standards for sustainable production, processing and distribution.

The discounter has recently lowered prices on over 450 products, with discounts of up to 50%, including eco-friendly items like organic dark chocolate, available in 85% or 72% cocoa.

Food And Household Items

In Switzerland, Aldi is streamlining its product range to focus on food and essential household items. The retailer has observed a decline in demand for non-food promotions, which are being increasingly purchased online.

This has led Aldi to reduce its non-food promotional range and expand its food offerings. This includes thematic areas like Asian, Mexican, Balkan, and Iberian cuisine, fresh produce, regional specialties, and organic products. The frozen food section has also been expanded to provide more options.

Meanwhile, in Portugal, Aldi is expanding its operations by opening a new distribution centre in Valongo, located in Panattoni Park Porto. This facility will improve its supply chain efficiency, reduce costs, and minimise environmental impact.

The 16,000-square-metre facility, with 21 loading docks, will help reduce the company's carbon footprint by significantly cutting down on delivery mileage, serving over 70 Aldi stores.