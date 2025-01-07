Aldi’s Specially Selected Range A Festive Champion, Notes GlobalData

Aldi’s UK operation successfully used its Specially Selected premium private-label range to drive sales and footfall over the Christmas period, and maintaining this quality-price perception will be key for the discounter going forward, GlobalData has noted.

Aliyah Siddika, a retail analyst at GlobalData, was commenting following Aldi’s Christmas sales announcement earlier this week, in which it reported UK sales going up by 3.4% over the festive period, to £1.6 billion (€1.93 billion), as well as a 10% increase in sales of seasonal products.

‘Evolving Consumer Preferences’

“Aldi’s success was fuelled by customers trading up to its premium own-label products, with its Specially Selected range experiencing a 12% increase in sales, year on year,” Siddika commented. “Aldi responded to evolving consumer preferences by expanding this range to include less traditional meats, like goose and duck, and seafood dishes like lobster and salmon.

“Additionally, Aldi successfully broadened its vegan and vegetarian options during the holiday season, appealing to diverse consumers with varying dietary needs and preferences.”

The discounter also enabled shoppers to cater for parties and gatherings, expanding its Specially Selected party food range to include wagyu appetisers, bao buns and prawn toast, among other products, bolstering its overall performance.

‘Maintaining The Price Gap’

“The Specially Selected range appealed to customers seeking high-quality, innovative products at affordable prices, as these premium products remained cheaper than similar products from its mid-market competitors,” Siddika added.

“Maintaining this price gap while assuring customers of the quality, compared to competitors, will be crucial for Aldi’s continued success in 2025. As customers become more financially confident, they may be inclined to upgrade their shopping trolleys, making it essential for Aldi to retain its competitive edge.”

Also of note was the discounter’s focus on British-sourced products, including turkey, beef, and Brussels sprouts, with Siddika adding, “By focusing on product-sourcing throughout the year, Aldi can continue to attract customers and expand its customer base by enhancing perceptions of product quality.”