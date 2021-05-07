Carrefour Announces Partnership With Nordic Retailers

Published on May 7 2021 7:34 AM in Private Label tagged: Featured Post / Carrefour / Coop Denmark / Coop Norway / Coop Sweden / SOK / World News

Carrefour has announced a commercial partnership with a number of Nordic retailers, under which said retailers will purchase private label products as well as develop 'common synergies' for private label manufacturing.

The partnership agreement, signed between Carrefour and the Nordic Coops group, which includes Coop Denmark, Coop Norway, Coop Sweden and Finnish retailer SOK, covers Finland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

Carrefour said that through the partnership, the Nordic retailers will purchase a range of French, Italian and Spanish food private labels, as well as non-food products.

Partnership Agreement

"We are very pleased to count with a new major partner which has shown a strong growth and a very good retail execution in its domestic markets," commented Patrick Lasfargues, Carrefour's executive director for international partnerships. "Nordic Coops will our best ambassador for Carrefour multiple brands in food and non food."

Also commenting on the agreement, director of Coop Trading, Jan Lundgren, said that as a result of the partnership, the retailer gains access to Carrefour's "full range and volume. This will enable us to continue the journey we have been on in recent years with more, new and better products.

"The agreement will mean that customers in Nordic stores will have the opportunity for a larger selection of exciting products. ”

In Finland, COO of SOK, Arttu Laine, hailed the benefits of the cooperation agreement, adding, "Although the S Group is considered large in Finland, we are a small player on a global scale. Thiss co-operation will bring Finnish shoppers cheaper own-brand products and also a new offering."

