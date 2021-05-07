ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Carrefour Announces Partnership With Nordic Retailers

Published on May 7 2021 7:34 AM in Private Label tagged: Featured Post / Carrefour / Coop Denmark / Coop Norway / Coop Sweden / SOK / World News

Carrefour Announces Partnership With Nordic Retailers

Carrefour has announced a commercial partnership with a number of Nordic retailers, under which said retailers will purchase private label products as well as develop 'common synergies' for private label manufacturing.

The partnership agreement, signed between Carrefour and the Nordic Coops group, which includes Coop Denmark, Coop Norway, Coop Sweden and Finnish retailer SOK, covers Finland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

Carrefour said that through the partnership, the Nordic retailers will purchase a range of French, Italian and Spanish food private labels, as well as non-food products.

Partnership Agreement

"We are very pleased to count with a new major partner which has shown a strong growth and a very good retail execution in its domestic markets," commented Patrick Lasfargues, Carrefour's executive director for international partnerships. "Nordic Coops will our best ambassador for Carrefour multiple brands in food and non food."

Also commenting on the agreement, director of Coop Trading, Jan Lundgren, said that as a result of the partnership, the retailer gains access to Carrefour's "full range and volume. This will enable us to continue the journey we have been on in recent years with more, new and better products.

"The agreement will mean that customers in Nordic stores will have the opportunity for a larger selection of exciting products. ”

In Finland, COO of SOK, Arttu Laine, hailed the benefits of the cooperation agreement, adding, "Although the S Group is considered large in Finland, we are a small player on a global scale. Thiss co-operation will bring Finnish shoppers cheaper own-brand products and also a new offering."

© 2021 European Supermarket MagazineArticle by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Private Label news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Casino Sees Weak Quarterly Sales, Considers GreenYellow Listing

Casino Sees Weak Quarterly Sales, Considers GreenYellow Listing
E. Leclerc Gains 1.9m More Households, Takes Market Share To 22.1%: Kantar

E. Leclerc Gains 1.9m More Households, Takes Market Share To 22.1%: Kantar
Wholesaler Metro Sees Sales Down 11.9% In Second Quarter

Wholesaler Metro Sees Sales Down 11.9% In Second Quarter
Meal-Kit Firm HelloFresh Sees Surge In Customers In First Quarter

Meal-Kit Firm HelloFresh Sees Surge In Customers In First Quarter
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Private Label

Nopa Nordic Achieves A Sustainability First Thu, 6 May 2021

Nopa Nordic Achieves A Sustainability First
Spanish Private Label Deliplus Aloe Roll-On Awarded 'Best In The Market' Thu, 29 Apr 2021

Spanish Private Label Deliplus Aloe Roll-On Awarded 'Best In The Market'
Lidl Portugal Launches First Certified Vegan Wine Mon, 26 Apr 2021

Lidl Portugal Launches First Certified Vegan Wine
Lidl Switzerland Sees 47% Sales Growth From Organic Products Fri, 23 Apr 2021

Lidl Switzerland Sees 47% Sales Growth From Organic Products
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN